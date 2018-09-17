Spectrum Cable to upgrade signal Sept. 18, Bangor customers may need new receiver

John Raoux | AP John Raoux | AP

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • September 17, 2018 3:05 pm

Updated: September 17, 2018 4:41 pm

Maine’s largest cable provider, Spectrum, will be transitioning all of its customers in the Bangor area to digital-only broadcast in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 18, taking all analog channels off the air in favor of all-digital channels instead.

In order to receive those channels, Spectrum customers must acquire a Spectrum digital receiver for all their televisions, if they do not already have one. Customers can obtain digital receivers through direct shipment to their home by visiting spectrum.com/DigitalNow or by calling 1-844-278-3408. In Bangor, receivers can be picked up in person at Spectrum’s headquarters at 444 Perry Road.

If customers do not have a new digital receiver, they will be unable to receive any cable broadcast until they upgrade.

“Rule of thumb: If you connect your TV directly to the cable outlet on the wall, you need a Spectrum digital receiver,” Spectrum communications director Andrew Russell said. “Most customers in the Bangor area have already adopted digital devices for at least one television in their home, so for most, it’s about connecting a secondary television.”

Digital upgrades have already occurred in other parts of the state, including on Sept. 5 in Aroostook County.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.