Skowhegan’s Matchett scores third straight victory at Speedway 95

September 16, 2018 5:15 pm

HERMON, Maine — Kris Matchett had five second-place finishes to his credit three weeks ago when he finally broke into the winner’s column at Speedway 95.

Now he’s on an even more impressive streak after capturing his third straight victory in the track’s Dysart’s Late Model division on Saturday.

The Skowhegan driver, who leads that division’s point standings with two weeks left in the regular season, went to the front in Saturday’s main event on lap 21 after a spin-out by race leader Cody Farnsworth of Orono and led the rest of the way.

John Curtis Jr. of Hermon finished a half-second behind Matchett for second place with Bradley’s Deane Smart third and Farnsworth fourth.

OTHER SPEEDWAY 95 RESULTS

Casella Recycling Street Stocks: 1. Jordan Pearson, Corinth; 2. William McCullough, Kenduskeag; 3. Travis Beale, Hampden; 4. Cole Robinson, Clinton; 5. Keith Ogden, Holden; Casella Waste Systems Sport-Four: 1. Isaac Rollins, Hudson; 2. Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont; 3. Roy Hathorn, Brownville; 4. Kalib Bernatchez, Vassalboro; 5. James Goodman, Hampden; Caged Runners: 1. Ethan Lyons, Skowhegan; 2. Andrew Crosby, Hermon; 3. Brad Bellows, Fairfield; 4. Casey Bellows, Fairfield; 5. David Carlow, Orono; Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduro: 1. Keith Drost, Stetson; 2. Kevin Hartley, Hermon; 3. Andrew Crosby, Hermon; 4. Kyle Gray, Hermon; 5. Durbon Davis, Hermon; Kenny U-Pull Roadrunners: 1. Shawn McNevin, Hudson; 2. Alvin McNevin. Holden; 3. Ben Jenkins, Brewer; 4. Robert Caruso, Kenduskeag; 5. Durbon Davis, Hermon