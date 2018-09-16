Auto Racing
September 16, 2018
Auto Racing Latest News | Poll Questions | Endangered Species | Hurricane Florence | Squirrels
Auto Racing

Skowhegan’s Matchett scores third straight victory at Speedway 95

BDN File | BDN
BDN File | BDN
Kris Matchett (left) of Skowhegan and Kris Watson of Hermon race in the Sportsman class heat race at Speedway 95 in Hermon in 2013. On Saturday night, Matchett recorded his third straight win at Speedway 95.

HERMON, Maine — Kris Matchett had five second-place finishes to his credit three weeks ago when he finally broke into the winner’s column at Speedway 95.

Now he’s on an even more impressive streak after capturing his third straight victory in the track’s Dysart’s Late Model division on Saturday.

The Skowhegan driver, who leads that division’s point standings with two weeks left in the regular season, went to the front in Saturday’s main event on lap 21 after a spin-out by race leader Cody Farnsworth of Orono and led the rest of the way.

John Curtis Jr. of Hermon finished a half-second behind Matchett for second place with Bradley’s Deane Smart third and Farnsworth fourth.

OTHER SPEEDWAY 95 RESULTS

Casella Recycling Street Stocks: 1. Jordan Pearson, Corinth; 2. William McCullough, Kenduskeag; 3. Travis Beale, Hampden; 4. Cole Robinson, Clinton; 5. Keith Ogden, Holden; Casella Waste Systems Sport-Four: 1. Isaac Rollins, Hudson; 2. Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont; 3. Roy Hathorn, Brownville; 4. Kalib Bernatchez, Vassalboro; 5. James Goodman, Hampden; Caged Runners: 1. Ethan Lyons, Skowhegan; 2. Andrew Crosby, Hermon; 3. Brad Bellows, Fairfield; 4. Casey Bellows, Fairfield; 5. David Carlow, Orono; Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduro: 1. Keith Drost, Stetson; 2. Kevin Hartley, Hermon; 3. Andrew Crosby, Hermon; 4. Kyle Gray, Hermon; 5. Durbon Davis, Hermon; Kenny U-Pull Roadrunners: 1. Shawn McNevin, Hudson; 2. Alvin McNevin. Holden; 3. Ben Jenkins, Brewer; 4. Robert Caruso, Kenduskeag; 5. Durbon Davis, Hermon

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like