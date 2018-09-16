Students move back into Maine community college dorms after mold cleanup

Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

By CBS 13 • September 16, 2018 8:56 am

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of Southern Maine Community College students have moved back into their dorm after mold forced them to stay in hotels across Portland.

Spring Point Residence Hall, which was closed in August when mold was spotted in all four floors of the building, reopened to 320 students on Saturday.

The college communications director, Clarke Cantfield, said the college’s other dorm buildings have been checked for mold but no problems have been spotted.

