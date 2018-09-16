Portland
September 17, 2018
Portland

Longtime Maine Law professor to discuss public access to beaches

Jennifer Bryant | York County Coast Star | York County Coast Star
Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport.
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — One of the founders of the Maine Civil Liberties Union is going to deliver the annual Constitution Day Lecture at the University of Maine School of Law.

Orlando Delogu, professor emeritus, has taught at Maine Law for over 50 years, and has been deeply involved in policy issues, from the local to the international level.

[Maine law professor: Beaches should be public property]

He’ll be discussing the Constitution and public access to beaches.

Dean Danielle Conway said she’s grateful to Delogu for examining the issue on behalf of Mainers, “all of whom deserve access to the public good that is Maine’s intertidal lands and coastlines.”

