September 16, 2018
Motorcyclist seriously hurt after 20-foot fall from Mount Washington road

Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

TWIN MOUNTAIN, New Hampshire — New Hampshire State Police say a motorcyclist has been seriously injured after going off the Mount Washington Auto Road and dropping about 20 feet off the edge.

Police say the 56-year-old Gloria Vega of Greenville, Rhode Island, had a mechanical failure Saturday afternoon as she was going down the road and lost control of her motorcycle.

She was airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Police say she suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Mount Washington in New Hampshire’s White Mountains is the highest peak in the Northeast.

