Kitten named Survivor clings to owner amid flood rescue

The Associated Press • September 15, 2018 12:39 pm

People aren’t the only ones being pulled from floodwaters in parts of eastern North Carolina inundated by Florence.

Rescuers are helping pets to safety, too, including one aptly named kitten: Survivor.

The News & Observer in Raleigh reported that Robert Simmons Jr. was among those seeking refuge Friday afternoon in New Bern, a city near the coast that’s bordered by two rivers and has been swamped with water.

The newspaper reports Simmons climbed into a rescue boat with Survivor. Photos and video showed the tiny animal drenched, mewing and clinging to Simmons.

Officials say hundreds of people in New Bern have been pulled from high water. The city said in its latest update Saturday that more than 100 people still required rescue and crews were working around the clock to retrieve them.

