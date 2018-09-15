Maine driver finishes eighth in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race

Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • September 15, 2018 8:00 pm

Updated: September 15, 2018 8:39 pm

Fort Kent native Austin Theriault, returning to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the first time since 2016, finished eighth in the World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway late Friday night.

The 24-year-old Theriault, driving the No. 30 Toyota Tundra for the new On Point Motorsports team, started 21st in the 32-truck field but ran consistently in the top 15 before supplying On Point Motorsports with its first ever top-10 finish.

It was just the second race for the Denver, North Carolina-based team. Scott Lagasse Jr. was the driver on Aug. 16 when the team made its debut at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. He finished 31st after qualifying 22nd.

The race required three overtime restarts due to a rash of cautions and only 20 of the 32 trucks finished the race, which was won by Grant Enfinger.

The Bangor-based Cross Insurance Company was the primary sponsor for Theriault, whose top-10 finish was his fifth in 12 career Camping World Truck Series starts.

In 2015, he had a 13-race deal for Brad Keselowski Racing but a wreck at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that left him with a compression fracture in his back forced him to miss four races. He registered two top-five finishes in nine races.

In 2016, he made two starts, finishing 27th at Daytona International Speedway for BKR after being involved in a wreck with eight laps to go. He was 20th at Martinsville Speedway for owner Randy Young and finished on the lead lap.

Last season, Theriault won the ARCA Series points championship for Ken Schrader behind a series-high seven wins and 16 top-five showings in 20 races.

He wasn’t able to land a full-time ride this season and has raced sporadically. He finished 30th in the Oxford 250 last month.

Theriault, who lives in North Carolina, has been serving as a consultant for MDM Motorsports driver Chase Purdy in the ARCA Series.

The On Point Motorsports Team was formed in July by veteran Monster Energy Series crew chief Steven “Bones” Lane and several investors.

Theriault said before the race he was hoping to qualify and bring the truck home in one piece since it is the only one On Point Motorsports has. He also said he would like to continue driving for OPM and be a part of its organization.

There are five races left in the CWTS, the next one Oct. 13 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

