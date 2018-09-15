Art project aims to light Kennebec River up with fire

Pixabay | BDN Pixabay | BDN

The Associated Press • September 15, 2018 8:47 pm

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Selectmen in the Maine town of Skowhegan have gotten a first look at a proposed art project that would place sculptures in the Kennebec River that will double as fire braziers.

The project to set the river ablaze was proposed by the Wesserunsett Arts Council and Main Street Skowhegan. The Kennebec Journal reports it’s inspired by the long-running “WaterFire” project in Rhode Island, where more than 80 bonfires have been installed on three rivers in downtown Providence.

Main Street Executive Director Kristina Cannon and Wesserunsett Arts Coordinator Mary Haley say they see the project as a tool to revitalize Somerset County communities by attracting tourism and economic opportunities.

The groups have been invited to apply for a $75,000 grant to fund the project.

