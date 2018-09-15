Maine’s rebuilt scallop fishery looks for another year of growth

The Associated Press • September 15, 2018 9:54 am

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s scallop fishermen are looking at another year of conservative management, and members of the industry say that could be the best way to make sure the fishery continues rebuilding.

Maine is known for producing scallops that are somewhat bigger than other East Coast states, and some are plucked from the icy waters by hand during the teeth of winter. The Maine Department of Marine Resources says strict management of the harvest has allowed it to rebuild from collapse in the mid-2000s.

The state’s looking to continue that trend this year with a season that keeps fishermen restricted to tight limits on the number of pounds they can harvest. Fishermen are also limited in the number of days they can fish, and the state’s looking to trim a few days.

