Husson plays home football opener on Saturday

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • September 14, 2018 11:54 am

HUSSON vs. WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

Time, site: 1 p.m. Saturday, Winkin Complex, Bangor

Records: Husson 1-1, Western New England 1-1

Series, last meeting: WNE leads 2-0, WNE 21-14 on 9/23/17

Quarterbacks, Husson: Cory Brandon (37 of 55 passing, 394 yards, 3 touchdowns, 5 interceptions); WNE: Alec Coleman (40-67, 383 yds., 4 TD, 1 INT)

Top rushers, Husson: Solomon Hassen (46 carries, 331 yds., 3 TD); WNE: Peter Hoff (32-120, 2 TD), Jamyre Soberanis (16-76)

Top receivers, Husson: Kyle Gaudet (12 catches, 104 yds. 1 TD), Keyshaun Robinson (6-90, 1 TD), Ty Bassett (5-59, 1 TD); WNE: Jared Wolfe (9-86, 1 TD), Adam Razza (7-76)

Defensive leaders, Husson: Elvin Suazo (16 tackles, 1 sack), Jake Dobos (14 tackles, 1 INT), Antonio Rocha (10 tackles), Tarik Smith (10 tackles); WNE: Kurtis Jolicoeur (18 tackles, 1 sack), Mike Chirco (16 tackles, 2 sacks), Deonte Daniels (12 tackles), Kevin McLaughlin (11 tackles)

Game notes: This is a developing rivalry in New England Division III, with Western New England defeating Husson in a 2016 NCAA tournament first-round game, then rallying from a 14-0 deficit to edge the Eagles 21-14 in a regular-season clash at Springfield, Mass., last season. This is the first meeting in Bangor, but the two programs will become perennial foes in 2019 when both join Commonwealth Coast Football. Both teams reached the NCAA tournament last fall and both were eliminated by the same opponent. Delaware Valley defeated WNE 35-0 in the first round and Husson 37-15 in the second round after the Eagles beat Springfield 23-21 for the first NCAA tourney win in program history. WNE has a first-year head coach in Jason Lebeau, its offensive coordinator the previous six seasons. Husson is led offensively by reigning Eastern Collegiate Football Conference rookie of the week Hassen. The first-year running back rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns during the Eagles’ 47-7 win at the University of New England in Biddeford last Saturday.

MAINE MARITIME vs. MASS. MARITIME

Time, site: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Clean Harbors Stadium, Buzzards Bay, Mass.

Records: Maine Maritime 0-1, Massachusetts Maritime 0-1

Series, last meeting: Mass. Maritime leads 31-26, Mass. Maritime 34-25 on 9/16/17

Quarterbacks, Maine Maritime: Bailey Sawyer (9 of 24 passing, 184 yds., 1 TD, 1 INT), Zackery Brannon (4-10, 45 yds., 1 INT); Mass. Maritime: Ty Libdon (5-10, 111 yds., 1 INT), Matt Smith (5-10, 58 yds., 1 TD)

Top rushers, Maine Maritime: Cooper Chiasson (14 carries, 55 yds.), Brannon (8-20); Mass. Maritime: Ben Sheehan (11-59, 1 TD), Matt Long (10-27, 1 TD)

Top receivers, Maine Maritime: Cole McDaniel (2 catches, 110 yds., 1 TD), Mason Kaserman (3 rec., 33 yds.); Mass. Maritime: Paul Sances (6-141)

Defensive leaders, Maine Maritime: Maxwell Horton (11 tackles), Derek Breunig (10 tackles), Trenton Bouchard (8 tackles), Aren Dickman (8 tackles); Mass. Maritime: Sean Smialek (12 tackles, 1 sack), Jack Fontana (8 tackles, 1 sack), Connor Hollister (6 tackles, 1 sack)

Game notes: Mass. Maritime holds a 26-19 advantage in the battle for the Admiral’s Cup since their first NCAA meeting in 1973. The series has been quite streaky as Mass. Maritime won seven straight games between 1997 and 2003 and Maine Maritime answered with seven straight victories from 2004-2010. Mass. Maritime won the next four before MMA won in 2015 and 2016. Both teams are coming off season-opening losses to SUNY Maritime, MMA by a 36-8 count at Castine on Sept. 1 and Mass. Maritime 51-21 on the road last weekend. Maine Maritime freshman Horton broke a 38-year-old school record in the opener with an 81-yard punt. The Mariners are coming off a bye week.

— Ernie Clark, BDN Staff

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.