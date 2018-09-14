Maine news you need to know for Friday

Good morning. Temperatures will range from the 70s to 80s with clouds along the coast and sunny skies up north.
Maine is selling a lot more lobsters to Canada. But where are they going from there?
–Canadians are snapping up live Maine lobsters, buying $43.72 million worth in July, more than double in that same month last year. The increase comes at the same time that Maine’s live lobster sales to China plummeted. China imposed retaliatory 25 percent import trade tariffs against the United States on July 5.
As Maine’s exports to China dipped, Canada sold close to 58 percent more live lobster to China this July compared to July 2017. But there’s no evidence that Maine lobsters are making their way to China through Canada to avoid the tariffs.
Three years ago, state wildlife officials opposed plans for a 22-turbine wind farm in northeastern Hancock County
–Now, a Boston-based renewable energy company is hoping to change their minds and revive the project. Of the 22 proposed turbines, 14 would be in Osborn and 8 would be in Eastbrook, according to a company official.
With nothing left to fight about, Maine legislators go home
Presque Isle paid $10,000 to investigate its police chief. It won’t release the report.
–The city of Presque Isle paid more than $10,000 to a Portland law firm this summer to quietly investigate its police chief, who resigned last week and is now running for sheriff.
But the city refused to make public the results of the investigation of Matt Irwin, citing a Maine statute that keeps confidential large swaths of municipal personnel records.
A Trump is coming to Maine to stump for Angus King’s Republican opponent
–Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, will be in Portland Oct. 1 for a fundraiser to boost the campaign of state Sen. Eric Brakey, who is running against incumbent U.S. Sen. Angus King, an Independent, and Democrat Zak Ringelstein. King is a heavy favorite. It’s the first campaign visit to Maine by a Trump family member since the 2016 presidential campaign.
Orrington wants to build a $3.5M public safety building
–Orrington officials are looking to build a new $3.5 million public safety building, which would combine the now separate police and fire department buildings, both of which are riddled with health hazards and code violations, officials said.
Oddly enough though, the project won’t cost voters any additional money. Funding would be allocated from existing accounts, interim Town Manager Andy Fish said.
Former UMaine All-American set to test coaching skills in the NHL
–Jim Montgomery played on an NCAA championship team at the University of Maine and coached a national title team at the University of Denver. Now, the 49-year-old embarks on an NHL career as the head coach of the Dallas Stars.
–Music, music and more music. Pop over to the Bangor Arts Exchange Friday night for the annual Broadway Rocks showcase, or hit up some local water holes such as Paddy Murphy’s, Nocturnem Drafthaus or Sea Dog Brewing Company for some music filled evenings. But that’s not all. Performances are taking place all over the state this weekend.
Report: Nearly one-third of Maine adults are obese
Maine documentary film festival shines spotlight on gender equity
Man arrested after 2-hour standoff with Bangor police
Bangor Market Bazaar aims to revitalize empty Hogan Road retail space
How a Maine university is addressing pressing social issues
Defense bill with $162M for Maine shipyard upgrades sent to Trump for signature
Ellsworth Walmart among 6 getting face-lifts around the state
Mainers are making more money, but still not as much as the US median household income
As toll of 9/11-related illnesses rises, we can’t forget these victims
UMaine taps veteran broadcasters for athletics play-by-play announcers
Patriots’ Gronk ‘ready for anything’ after Ramsey’s comments
Celtics’ Jabari Bird taking a break after domestic violence charges
