Convicted murderer reportedly escapes Maine prison

Maine Department of Corrections | BDN Maine Department of Corrections | BDN

By CBS 13 • September 14, 2018 5:44 am

A convicted murderer serving time at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston has escaped, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Corrections.

Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick says Arnold Nash, 65, was last seen around 8:20 p.m. Thursday in the minimum-security unit of the facility and is still believed to be local to the area which is just south of Dover-Foxcroft.

Nash was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, and light blue shirt. Nash is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

“Arnold Nash should not be approached if seen by the public, anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of Arnold Nash is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately,” the news release said.

According to Fitzpatrick, Nash is serving a 45-year sentence for murder and robbery in Sullivan. He began serving his sentence on May 29, 1992, and his release date is Dec. 14, 2019.

This story will be updated.

