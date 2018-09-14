Mass. court allegedly receives fake, mistake-riddled death certificate for wanted man

Mass.gov | BDN Mass.gov | BDN

The Associated Press • September 14, 2018 4:20 pm

Massachusetts court officials say someone sent them a fake death certificate in an attempt to get active arrest warrants recalled.

The MetroWest Daily News reports the certificate was sent to Framingham District Court from a man claiming to be a lawyer from a firm that apparently doesn’t exist. It included a certificate indicating 58-year-old Richard William Porter died of a heart attack that contained numerous errors, including spelling mistakes and listing a nonexistent hospital as Porter’s place of death.

The certificate was sent with a letter from Dick Wakefield from the law firm Wakefield & Wakefield demanding the court recall four outstanding warrants for Porter’s arrest.

Bar records indicate there’s no lawyer named Dick Wakefield in Massachusetts. The law firm’s address is a car dealership.

Porter couldn’t be located for comment.

