Mass. court allegedly receives fake, mistake-riddled death certificate for wanted man

Massachusetts court officials say someone sent them a fake death certificate in an attempt to get active arrest warrants recalled.
The MetroWest Daily News reports the certificate was sent to Framingham District Court from a man claiming to be a lawyer from a firm that apparently doesn’t exist. It included a certificate indicating 58-year-old Richard William Porter died of a heart attack that contained numerous errors, including spelling mistakes and listing a nonexistent hospital as Porter’s place of death.
The certificate was sent with a letter from Dick Wakefield from the law firm Wakefield & Wakefield demanding the court recall four outstanding warrants for Porter’s arrest.
Bar records indicate there’s no lawyer named Dick Wakefield in Massachusetts. The law firm’s address is a car dealership.
Porter couldn’t be located for comment.
Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook.
Comments