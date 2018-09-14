Lewiston-Auburn
September 14, 2018
Lewiston-Auburn Latest News | Poll Questions | Prisoner Escape | Weekend Events | Hurricane Florence
Lewiston-Auburn

Former top US diplomat buys historic farm in Maine

Ahn Young-joon | AP
Ahn Young-joon | AP
Then-Acting U.S Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Susan Thornton, left, poses with South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Yoon Soongu during a meeting to exchange views on the upcoming summit meetings of South and North Korea, and the United States and North Korea, at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 23, 2018.
The Associated Press

LISBON, Maine — The United States’ former top diplomat in eastern Asia has achieved her retirement dream of buying a historic farm in Maine.

Susan Thornton says she decided to leave the Donald Trump administration following the firing of former secretary of state Rex Tillerson. The Portland Press Herald reports Thornton and her husband, Joe Daley, closed on Lisbon’s 480-acre Packard-Littlefield farm on June 29, and she announced her resignation from the Department of State on June 30.

Thornton says she and her husband have always wanted to own a farm in Maine, but had added incentive when their son Ben told them he wanted to be a farmer.

She’d been the acting assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs for a year, picked for the job by Tillerson.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like