Former top US diplomat buys historic farm in Maine

The Associated Press • September 14, 2018 2:15 pm

LISBON, Maine — The United States’ former top diplomat in eastern Asia has achieved her retirement dream of buying a historic farm in Maine.

Susan Thornton says she decided to leave the Donald Trump administration following the firing of former secretary of state Rex Tillerson. The Portland Press Herald reports Thornton and her husband, Joe Daley, closed on Lisbon’s 480-acre Packard-Littlefield farm on June 29, and she announced her resignation from the Department of State on June 30.

Thornton says she and her husband have always wanted to own a farm in Maine, but had added incentive when their son Ben told them he wanted to be a farmer.

She’d been the acting assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs for a year, picked for the job by Tillerson.

