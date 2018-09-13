Guns become an early issue in Maine’s tight 2nd District race

Good morning from Augusta. In this age of endless campaigning, Maine’s 2nd Congressional District has been nationally targeted for about five years straight and this year’s seemingly tight race is just now starting to take its own shape as the candidates war on gun rights.

It wasn’t surprising that U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, a second-term Republican, won the endorsement of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, a group that typically — though not exclusively — backs Republicans and often works with the conservative National Rifle Association on gun-rights issues.

However, it comes as Poliquin’s top opponent, Assistant House Majority Leader Jared Golden, D-Lewiston, is trying to stake out his own territory on guns with a new television ad noting his Marine service and calling himself “a straight shooter” before hitting a target with a rifle.

Golden’s positions on guns stray only slightly from most in his party and the 2nd District sunk a 2016 background-check referendum. The rural 2nd District is gun-friendly, as evidenced by its role in sinking a background check referendum two years ago funded largely by a group linked to billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

When Golden announced his campaign last year, the NRA jumped to highlight his D grade with the organization, which was based in part on his 2016 vote against an NRA-lobbied bill that repealed Maine’s concealed-handgun permit requirement, pointing to Golden’s perceived “hostility” to gun rights. Poliquin has been twice endorsed by the NRA.

The sportsman’s group savaged Golden on Monday, when it released its slate of endorsements. It criticized him for not responding to the group’s questionnaire “after several requests and follow-ups” and noting Bloomberg’s role in funding a political committee that is helping Golden.

David Trahan, the executive director of the sportsman’s group, criticized Golden for his ad on WVOM, a Bangor radio station, on Tuesday, saying guns shouldn’t be “props.” Golden told the Portland Press Herald that if Poliquin ran the ad, “they’d be praising him.” Poliquin’s campaign said in a statement after the endorsement that Golden had a “a radical, leftist record.”

While Golden has voted and largely acted like a typical Democrat on guns, he has strayed somewhat: His campaign issued a statement saying that he opposed the 2016 referendum “because it went too far” and he has opposed banning so-called assault weapons and raising the age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21.

The campaign has been heavily nationalized so far, but it’s getting more unique. The race between Poliquin and Golden — who are also running against two independents, Tiffany Bond of Portland and Will Hoar of Southwest Harbor, hasn’t been terribly unique so far.

However, it’s one of the 25 or so swing-seat races that control of the House could hinge on. A live poll that began last night and is being done by The New York Times and Siena College has the race effectively tied within a wide margin of error and will continue today.

Today in A-town

It’s the likely last day of a fraught legislative session. The Legislature that presided over Maine’s first state shutdown since 1991 is looking set to finally go home for the year almost five months past its scheduled adjournment date. Calendars are thin in the House of Representatives and the Senate, so it shouldn’t be one of their signature long days in Augusta.

Gov. Paul LePage ended up withdrawing 51 nominees — most of them for boards and commissions — that would be up for Senate approval today after the Legislature’s transportation committee voted down his nominee for the Maine Turnpike Authority Board. Only the nomination of John W. Martin of Skowhegan as a District Court judge will be considered on Thursday now.

The Legislature will also have to handle final bills and what will probably be the final veto from the Republican governor on a bill to cover unforeseen 2018 election costs. It is LePage’s 643rd veto, according to research from the Maine Law and Legislative Reference Library — a staggering sum since past governors dating back to 1917 only had 469 vetoes combined.

Reading list

Fat facts

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Trust for America’s Health just released their annual report on obesity in the United States.

The takeaway: Push away from the table because too many of us are still too fat.

The study finds that during the past five years, 31 states had statistically significant increases in their obesity rates and no state had a statistically significant decrease in its obesity rate. No state had a statistically significant improvement in its obesity rate over the past year.

Maine ranks as the 33rd fattest state — or the 17th thinnest — with an obesity rate of 29.1 percent. Colorado has the lowest obesity rate at 22.6 percent. Here’s their soundtrack.

So spread the cream cheese — or lox — a little lighter on your cinnamon raisin bagels this morning. We try not to repeat soundtracks, and I am pretty sure I have used “Fat Man in the Bathtub” previously to describe my state of fitness. So here’s your soundtrack, And don’t feel as if you have to clean your plate. –– Robert Long.

