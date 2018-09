CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • September 13, 2018 9:46 am

A search is underway in Oregon for a missing Maine man.

Deputies are searching for 35-year-old Nathan Russell Haynes.

They say he was last seen in the community of Zigzag Monday night.

Investigators say he has no supplies or phone, and that he may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Anyone with information on Haynes is asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office at (503) 655-8211, or submit a tip online.

