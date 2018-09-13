Students to move back into community college dorms after mold cleanup

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • September 13, 2018 9:33 am

Students at Southern Maine Community College will soon be able to move back into the dorms after more than 300 students were forced to leave due to mold in the building.

Crews are putting the Spring Point Residence Hall back together now that the cleanup is over.

According to SMCC Spokesperson Clarke Canfield, air quality tests show the air is now safe.

If all goes according to plan, the college says students will move in on Saturday, three weeks later than expected for the fall semester.

“We’re just glad our students will be back. Their safety and well-being is our number one priority and we now have a healthy and safe environment for them to move back into,” Canfield said.

The more than 300 displaced students have been staying at local hotels while the dorms were cleaned.

