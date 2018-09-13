Penobscot
September 13, 2018
Man dies in LaGrange rollover

Stock image | Pixabay
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff

A Milo man died Wednesday night when his car rolled over on Route 16 in LaGrange, authorities said.

Zackary Coffey was driving north on Bennoch Road, or Route 16, through LaGrange when his car left the road and rolled over, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders arrived at the crash site just after 11 p.m., and found that Coffey had died, the sheriff’s office said. Coffey had no passengers in the car with him.

Maine state troopers and the LaGrange and Bradford Fire Departments assisted the sheriff’s office in responding to the crash, which remains under investigation.

