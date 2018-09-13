At least 1 dead after barn collapses in Waldo County

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • September 13, 2018 10:20 am

Updated: September 13, 2018 11:04 am

Multiple agencies are responding to a collapsed barn that trapped multiple people and left one person dead, according to a Waldo County dispatcher and media reports.

A construction company was working to tear the barn on Belfast Road in Knox around 9 a.m. when it collapsed, according to ABC affiliate WMTW. A man, who was trapped under the collapsed barn, has died and at least three others were hurt, the TV station reported.

Two Lifeflight helicopters requested to dispatch to the scene have been canceled, a dispatcher said.

This story will be updated.

