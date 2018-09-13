Rick Charette, Maine children’s music singer, to retire after 35 years

SJVT file photo | BDN SJVT file photo | BDN

By CBS 13 • September 13, 2018 9:17 am

Updated: September 13, 2018 9:21 am

Beloved Maine singer Rick Charette has decided to retire.

The Windham resident says that the time has come to “turn the page and to embrace the next chapter in my life.”

Charette announced the retirement on his official Facebook page August 24.

He says he will stop doing school performances in the fall, but will continue to play concerts with the Bubblegum Band through the rest of the year.

“When I reflect on the last 35 years of performing for you, your children, and grandchildren, I feel very blessed to have been able to share my songs with you,” he wrote, in part. “Honored really, that my songs have been part of so many people’s growing up years. It has been an amazing career and I cannot thank you enough for all the joy you have given me.”

His albums have included “Alligator In The Elevator” and “Where Do My Sneakers Go At Night?”

Charette says he is looking forward to spending more time with his family and friends.

