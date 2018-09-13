Report: Nearly one-third of Maine adults are obese

Stock photo | Pexels Stock photo | Pexels

By Patty Wight, Maine Public • September 13, 2018 4:59 pm

Updated: September 13, 2018 4:59 pm

Twenty-nine percent of Maine adults are obese. That’s according to a report released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Trust for America’s Health.

The Trust’s president and CEO John Auerbach said the rate is better than many states, but it’s still disturbingly high.

“If we look 10, 15 years ago, then the rate is 50 percent of what it is now,” he said. “So we’ve become as a nation accustomed to the idea of these much higher rates.”

Auerbach said Maine’s obesity rate hasn’t changed much in recent years, and those who live in rural areas in particular face obstacles in lowering their weight.

“And they appear to be related not to people’s intent to change,” he said, “but to the conditions in their lives, and whether or not that makes it possible to change.”

Auerbach said more Americans are aware of the health dangers of obesity but face obstacles in lowering their weight. He said it will take all sectors of society to implement policies to support healthy communities, from required physical activity time at school to city planning that promotes walkable communities.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

