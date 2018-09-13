Five things to do in Hancock County this weekend

Courtesy of Blue Hill Heritage Trust Courtesy of Blue Hill Heritage Trust

By Julie Harris • September 13, 2018 1:41 pm

SURRY, Maine — The Shaw Institute and Blue Hill Heritage Trust invite you to join them Saturday for their third annual Beach Cleanup Day at Carter Nature Preserve on the Cross Road. Be a part of the Ocean Conservancy’s Global Trash Free Seas Day, and Maine Coastal Cleanup Day. Carter Nature Preserve is a public wildlife sanctuary that offers several hiking trails and water access along its shoreline to Morgan Bay. Participants should arrive at the parking area closest to the bridge at 9 a.m., and will be assigned specific areas. Prizes will be awarded for the biggest, the smallest and weirdest finds. Trash bags provided. Water refill and first aid station. Bring water bottles, wear durable work gloves, sunscreen and sturdy shoes. Family-friendly. For information or to sign up to participate, contact Chrissy Allen at Blue Hill Heritage Trust (chrissy@bluehillheritagetrust.org; 374-5118) or Madelyn Woods (mwoods@shawinstitute.org; 374-2135) at The Shaw Institute.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — The Grand will present a film aimed at kids and teens on the giant Coastal Eye Care Screen “Ready Player One” in 3D, 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Spielberg’s latest fun-filled adventure begins in the year 2045, in which people can escape their harsh reality in the OASIS, an immersive virtual world where you can go anywhere, do anything, be anyone — the only limits are your own imagination. PG-13. Tickets for this general admission presentation are $6. For information on this or other Grand events, call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.

BLUE HILL, Maine — Come celebrate the magic of fairies with Blue Hill Heritage Trust at 2 p.m. Saturday. Merrie Eley will begin our festival with a story about how to build fairy houses, then we will venture into the forest to build some houses for the fairies living in the woods behind Blue Hill Heritage Trust’s new office at 235 Route 117. Bring your wings and fairy dust, if you have them! Space is limited, so call to pre-register at 374-5118.

CASTINE, Maine — The Novel Jazz Septet, an accomplished jazz group that plays works of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn arranged for a septet, mixing standards with “new” material found in the Smithsonian, will give a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Trinitarian Congregational Parish, 68 Main St. Admission is free. For information, contact the Witherle Memorial Library at 326-4375.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine — Carroll Homestead open house and Junior Ranger Station will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15, 22 and 29, in Acadia National Park. Learn how to walk on stilts, take a stroll back in time, challenge your family members to a game of hoop rolling, and learn about life on a coastal farm in the 1800s. During a concurrent Junior Ranger Station program, if you can complete an activity book, you can take an official oath ceremony and get a Junior Ranger badge. Learn more at go.nps.gov/AcadiaKids. Learn more online about all ranger-led program offerings at go.nps.gov/Acadia2Do .

