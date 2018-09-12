York
September 12, 2018
School board member accused of assault, attempted sexual assault

Biddeford city photo courtesy of CBS 13
Biddeford School Committee member Dennis Anglea
By CBS 13

A Biddeford School Committee member has been accused of assault and attempted sexual assault.

Fifty-eight-year-old Dennis Anglea was indicted by a York County grand jury on charges of aggravated assault, attempted gross sexual assault, and misdemeanor domestic violence assault.

According to the indictment list, the charges were filed in April.

Anglea has served on the Biddeford School Committee since 2013.

During Tuesday night’s school board meeting, a joint statement was released where members said they acknowledged the charges and take them very seriously.

School board members say they do not want to comment about a current member of their board.

According to board members, Anglea took a leave of absence during Tuesday’s meeting.

Anglea did not respond to a CBS 13 request for comment, but he did reportedly tell the Journal Tribune “the accusations that are against me are false.”

“I’m letting my lawyer and the system take care of it,” he told the newspaper.

