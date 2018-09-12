Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

By Jen Lynds , BDN Staff • September 12, 2018 2:22 pm

JACKSONVILLE, N.B. — The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have charged an 18-year-old man from Jacksonville, New Brunswick, with first degree murder in the death of a 17-year-old girl, also from Jacksonville, which is located just across the Maine border at Houlton.

The RCMP arrested Amon Kelleter on Sept. 11 at a home in Jacksonville. Police had responded to the home at about 4:20 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive person at the residence, according to a press release the RCMP issued Wednesday.

The Bangor Daily News is pleased to feature content from our sister website, The County. To read the rest of “Canadian police investigate death of 17-year-old girl,” an article by The County staff writer Jen Lynds, please follow this link to The County online.

