September 11, 2018
Bruins trade defenseman Adam McQuaid to Rangers

Nathan Denette | AP
Boston Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid (54) and Toronto Maple Leafs center Patrick Marleau (12) reach for the puck during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Toronto.
The Associated Press
NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have acquired defenseman Adam McQuaid from the Boston Bruins for defenseman Steven Kampfer and two draft picks.

The teams announced the trade Tuesday before the Bruins flew to China for two exhibition games. Boston gets a 2019 fourth-round pick and a conditional seventh-rounder in a move that clears space for younger players on the blue line.

New York adds size and experience with the addition of the 6-foot-4, 212-pound McQuaid, who has played 462 regular-season NHL games. McQuaid, who turns 32 in October, has 66 points in his career and one year left on his contract at a salary-cap hit of $2.75 million.

Kampfer, who turns 30 in late September, returns to the Bruins after being drafted in 2007 and making his NHL debut with them in 2010.

 

