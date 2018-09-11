Portland man critically injured after car flips in Lyman

Courtesy of Maine State Police Courtesy of Maine State Police

By Natalie Williams • September 11, 2018 3:10 pm

State police report that a 55-year-old man was critically injured in a one-car crash on Route 111 in Lyman Tuesday morning.

Douglas Petersen of Portland lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of Old Sawmill Road, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. “The car left Route 111, skidded a short distance and overturned, coming to rest on its roof at the intersection,” McCausland said.

The Lebanon Fire and Rescue and The Goodwin Mills Fire Department responded to the scene. Petersen was initially taken to Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford before being transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

According to police, Petersen was driving to work and alone in the car at the time of the crash.

