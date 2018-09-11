Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

By Natalie Williams • September 11, 2018 8:31 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 60s with thunderstorms throughout the day.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

–A woman who was severely injured in a Labor Day accident while hiking down Dorr Mountain had ventured off a steep trail when a rock weighing several hundred pounds came loose and crushed her leg, according to Acadia officials.

Park officials on Monday called the accident “horrible” and that they wish the hiker, who has undergone multiple subsequent surgeries on her leg, a full recovery.

The hiker’s husband, Michael Coyne, said the accident occurred only three or four feet off the trail, but Acadia officials said Monday that Serenity Coyne was approximately 15 feet off the trail when the rock fell on her.

–It was Gov. Paul LePage — not any of the four candidates running to replace him — who drew the only sparing criticisms that came during the first public forum of the 2018 governor’s race before a business group on Monday.

The lightly moderated, hourlong session gave the Blaine House hopefuls few opportunities to joust and lots to agree. At different points, Republican nominee Shawn Moody, the founder of an eponymous collision center chain, won praise from his three opponents for his work with young employees.

That won’t last long in what looks like a tight race. Moody and Attorney General Janet Mills, a Democrat, were tied in the only public poll of the race released last month. The two independents — State Treasurer Terry Hayes and consultant Alan Caron — were in single digits.

–The documentary film “Dawnland,” which will screen this weekend at the Camden International Film Festival, is not an easy film to watch.

But the story it tells about the groundbreaking Maine-Wabanaki Truth & Reconciliation Commission is one that’s important for anyone to hear — Native and non-Native alike.

The commission began in 2013, bringing together members of the Penobscot, Passamaquoddy, Maliseet and Mi’kmaq tribes and representatives from the Maine state government. The goal was to document the traumatic experiences of Wabanaki people, a number of whom throughout the 20th century were forcibly taken from their Native homes and placed with white foster families.

–A Madawaska woman facing a 40-day sentence at the Aroostook County Jail for theft has filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to continue taking her addiction treatment medication while incarcerated.

Brenda Smith’s is the second lawsuit filed recently over the same issue.

In July, the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine sued the Maine Department of Corrections and the Houlton jail on behalf of Zachary Smith, 30, of Caribou. He wants to continue taking Suboxone while incarcerated for what is expected to be nine months.

–Photographer Jere DeWaters laughs a lot when you talk with him.

It could be about his backyard tomatoes or the details of printmaking in a darkroom. The subject doesn’t seem to matter. It’s not a cynical snort or knowing snigger, either. DeWaters roars, his head tilted back, face beaming.

So, maybe it isn’t surprising that he’s introducing red snapper hot dogs to the art world.

–Zach Milliken ran a play he had never experienced before in a game as the Bangor High School football team closed out its 14-0 victory over Windham last Friday night.

It was the “victory formation,” as the Rams snapped the ball back to their senior quarterback and Milliken dropped to a knee as time expired and the scoreboard buzzer sounded. “I thought we’d never hear that,” he said. “That was just the sweetest moment.”

The play ended an 18-game losing streak that dated to the Rams’ 54-21 Class A quarterfinal victory over Edward Little of Auburn in 2015.

–Mushroom foraging might seem like a sweet activity, but it can also be quite dangerous. While some mushrooms are delicious, others contain chemicals that can make you seriously sick — and these poisonous varieties aren’t uncommon. Take a walk outside — spring, summer or fall — and you’ll likely run into some toxic fungi.

Here are just a few of Maine’s most common toxic mushrooms.

