September 11, 2018
Portland may become safe haven for cruise ships avoiding Hurricane Florence

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Seen from South Portland, three cruise ship sit docked in Portland Harbor in this BDN file photo. One cruise ship has docked in the city to avoid running into Hurricane Florence, and city officials expect others to follow.
The Associated Press
Updated:

PORTLAND, Maine — A cruise ship originally bound for Bermuda has docked in Maine to avoid the oncoming Hurricane Florence due to make landfall this week.

Portland city officials say the vessel docked Monday after being forced to change course due to the hurricane. Passengers of the Oceania cruise line ship “Insignia” say they are disappointed they were forced to change course, but understand why they had to dock.

Passenger Brittan Graves says the safety of the passengers and ship was more important.

City officials say they expect more cruise ships to dock this week as Hurricane Florence makes its way toward the eastern U.S. coastline.

