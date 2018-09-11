Former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ judge to visit Portland for contest, hotel opening

Submitted photo from AC Hotel Portland Downtown/Waterfront | BDN Submitted photo from AC Hotel Portland Downtown/Waterfront | BDN

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • September 11, 2018 5:02 pm

Nigel Barker, a former judge on the reality show competition “America’s Next Top Model,” will come to Maine’s largest city Thursday for the grand opening celebration for a new hotel and finale of a local photography contest.

Five finalists in the hotel’s “Unpacking Portland” contest, in which Maine-based photographers were asked to submit photographs of “ Portland’s unexpected moments,” are being invited to a mini master class with Barker Thursday before the ceremonial opening of the AC Hotel Portland Downtown/Waterfront.

Barker is a longtime photographer whose work has appeared in magazines such as “Town & Country” and “GQ,” and who rose to fame as a judge on “America’s Next Top Model.” He has also written bestselling books on beauty and models, and is now a judge on reality show competitions “The Face” and “Top Photographer.”

The luxury hotel at 158 Fore St. has 178 guest rooms and a 40-seat restaurant.

