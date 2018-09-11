Kirk Francis re-elected as Penobscot Nation chief

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • September 11, 2018 10:36 am

The Penobscot Nation held elections on Saturday and re-elected Kirk Francis to a fifth term as tribal chief, defeating challenger Craig Sanborn, 306-250.

Francis has been Penobscot Nation chief since 2006. Vice chief Mark Sockbeson, who ran uncontested, also was re-elected.

The Penobscots also elected six people to tribal council, including Saul Dana, Jennifer Galipeau, Kyle Lolar, Chris Francis, Kirk Loring and Lee Ann Francis.

Before becoming chief, Francis served in many leadership roles within the Penobscot Nation, including chairing various committees and serving three terms with the tribal council. When first elected chief, he was the second youngest to be elected to this position in the modern era, and is the longest-serving Penobscot chief since elections were first held in 1850.

