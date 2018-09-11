Augusta man accused of robbing Walgreens pharmacy

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • September 11, 2018 4:27 pm

A local man was arrested in connection with a Sunday robbery of a Walgreens pharmacy, Augusta police said.

Dylan Karczewski, 25, was charged with robbery and violation of conditions of release, Deputy Chief Kevin Lully said Tuesday afternoon in a statement.

Karczewski, who Lully said was a transient living in Augusta, was taken into custody on a probation revocation for an unrelated matter Tuesday morning when police charged him with the Sunday morning robbery at the Walgreens pharmacy on Memorial Circle.

Karczewski approached the pharmacy at 10:37 a.m. Sunday, handed a written threat to a pharmacist and left on foot with narcotics, according to police.

No weapon was displayed, and no one was harmed, Lully said Sunday.

Karczewski is being held at Kennebec County Jail in Augusta on $10,000 bail.

