Brian Wilson to bring ‘Pet Sounds’ tour to Bangor

Gina Ferazzi | Los Angeles Times | TNS Gina Ferazzi | Los Angeles Times | TNS

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • September 11, 2018 11:17 am

Waterfront Concerts announced Tuesday that Brian Wilson, the legendary composer and co-founder of the Beach Boys, will make a stop in Bangor this fall as part of his “Pet Sounds: The Final Performances” tour.

Wilson, featuring guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chapman, will perform on Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Cross Insurance Center. Tickets, starting at $39.50, go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The Pet Sounds tour began in 2016, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the landmark pop album, and features a 14-piece band playing the entirely of the album, as well as other Beach Boys and Wilson hits. The tour previously played in Maine in June 2016, and Merrill Auditorium in Portland. The Bangor show will be the first in the fall 2018 eastern North America leg of the 2018/2019 tour.

Other upcoming Waterfront Concerts in Bangor include country star Thomas Rhett on Thursday at the Cross Insurance Center, and the Zac Brown Band at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion on Sept. 28.

