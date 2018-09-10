Politics
September 10, 2018
Politics

Watch Maine candidates for governor debate

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Robert F. Bukaty | AP

Updated:

Four candidates who seek to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Paul LePage are participating in a forum in Lewiston.

Republican Shawn Moody, Democrat Janet Mills and independents Alan Caron and Terry Hayes agreed to answer questions about Maine’s economy at the forum sponsored by the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. Watch the event here:

Gubernatorial Candidate Forum live from Ramada Hotel and Conference Center Lewiston-Auburn

Posted by Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce on Monday, September 10, 2018

 

