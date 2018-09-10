Arrest warrant issued in fatal NH shooting

Manchester NH Police Department | AP Manchester NH Police Department | AP

The Associated Press • September 10, 2018 7:55 am

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man suspected in a fatal shooting in Manchester that led to the lengthy lockdown of a nearby high school.

The attorney general’s office says 26-year-old Paul Dimick is accused of killing 32-year-old Justin Lee late Friday morning. Police closed a two-block section of Hanover Street as they searched for the suspect, and Manchester Central High School implemented its campus safety policy. WMUR-TV reports that students remained at the school until nearly 8 p.m., when they were bused to another school to be picked up by their parents.

Authorities described Dimick as a white man with blond hair and blue eyes. He is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and is considered armed and dangerous.

