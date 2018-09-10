Old Town sex offenders plead guilty to child pornography charges

Courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety Courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • September 10, 2018 6:51 pm

Two Old Town men on the Maine sex offender registry pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to child pornography charges for a second time in 13 years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Patrick James Monahan 52, and Kenneth McLay, 46, will continue to be held without bail. Sentencing dates have not been set.

Monahan pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of children, and distribution and possession of child pornography, according to a media release. McLay pleaded guilty to distribution and possession of child pornography.

Information regarding possible plea agreements was not available late Monday on the court system’s electronic case filing system.

Both men were sentenced at the same hearing in 2005 in federal court in Bangor for possessing child pornography after pleading guilty. Monahan was sentenced to 57 months in prison and McLay was sentenced to 2½ years. Monahan’s sentence was longer due to his more significant criminal history. Those convictions required the men register as sex offenders.

The investigation that led to the men’s most recent arrests in May began last summer and involved a teenage boy, according to court documents. While the men communicated with him by telephone and on the internet, they never met the 16-year-old.

Because of their prior convictions, both men face long prison terms on the new charges. Monahan faces between 25 and 50 years in federal prison, and McLay faces between 10 and 20 years. Each man also could be fined up to $250,000.

