Howland man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Old Town

By Kaylie Reese , BDN Staff • September 10, 2018 9:16 am

Updated: September 10, 2018 9:47 am

A Howland man was brought to Eastern Maine Medical Center with serious injuries following a crash in Old Town on Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.

Charles Gardner, 26, was reportedly seen traveling at a high rate of speed by Old Town police Officer Joseph Decoteau, the news release stated.

The officer pursued the motorcyclist and attempted to stop him. However, Gardner allegedly did not stop for the officer before crashing near the McDonald’s on Stillwater Avenue, the report said.

Gardner, who is currently on probation, did not have a motorcycle license, the report said. No charges have been filed. Old Town police were assisted by the Penobscot Nation Police Department.

