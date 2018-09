Westbrook Police Department | BDN Westbrook Police Department | BDN

By CBS 13 • September 9, 2018 8:26 am

The Westbrook boy reported missing last week has been found in Massachusetts.

Garnett Cummings, 5, was last seen in Westbrook about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Westbrook police said the boy was accompanied by his father, Christopher Cummings, who also had not been seen or heard from since Wednesday.

Westbrook police said Saturday afternoon that Garnett had been found, and family members said he was found in Massachusetts.

