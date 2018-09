Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • September 9, 2018 1:04 pm

Firefighters from six communities were at the scene of a structure fire Sunday afternoon on Squirrel Lane in Eddington.

Route 9 was shut down near the fire, according to a dispatcher at the Penobscot Regional Communications Center.

The fire was reported just before noon, she said.

Firefighters from Dedham, Bradley, Holden, Orrington and Milford were assisting at the scene.

This story will be updated.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.