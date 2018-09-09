Mid-Maine
September 09, 2018
Mid-Maine

Maine school likely to drop Native American imagery

John Clarke Russ | BDN
A new combined high school and middle school in Newport will drop its Native American mascot imagery, while retaining the school's name. The move will leave Skowhegan Area High School as the last in Maine to use Native American imagery for its mascot.
The Associated Press

The superintendent overseeing construction of a combined high school and middle school in Newport says the school’s Native American name likely will stay, but the image associated with its mascot likely will not.

A $53 million facility to combine Nokomis Regional High School and three middle schools is expected to open next August.

[‘It’s been a long time coming’: Community reacts to school mascot proposal]

Superintendent Mike Hammer told Morning Sentinel that officials are “on the edge” of the issue, but it’s likely that the mascot will no longer feature Native American imagery but rather a newer version of the term “warrior.”

[Maine high schools retain Indian mascots despite controversy]

That would leave Skowhegan Area High School, with its nickname, “Indians,” as the last school in Maine using Native American imagery.

Comments

