Brunswick man charged with attempted murder of sheriff’s deputy to stand trial

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • September 9, 2018 10:58 am

Updated: September 9, 2018 10:59 am

The trial of a Brunswick man accused of attempting to murder a Kennebec County sheriff’s deputy in Belgrade in May 2017 is set to begin Monday at the Capitol Judicial Center in Augusta.

Scott A. Bubar, 41, of Brunswick is charged with Class A felony aggravated attempted murder and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon in connection with the May 19, 2017, shootout in Belgrade that left Bubar’s father, Roger Bubar, 65, dead and Scott Bubar injured, according to the Kennebec Journal.

The Maine attorney general’s office said at the time that Sgt. Jacob Pierce shot back after being fired upon outside Roger Bubar’s home on Oakland Road in Belgrade while responding to a disturbance call at that residence.

Pierce was cleared by the Maine attorney general’s office for the use of deadly force, the Journal reported.

Bubar pleaded not guilty to both charges and has waived his right to a jury trial, the Journal reported. Justice Michaela Murphy will hear the case.

Bubar faces up to 30 years in prison.

Bubar’s attorney, Lisa Whittier, in May sought a change of venue for a jury trial, arguing that the shooting death of Somerset County sheriff’s Deputy Eugene Cole in Norridgewock in April would taint a jury pool. John D. Williams of Madison is charged with Cole’s murder.

