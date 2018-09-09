Drugs stolen from Augusta Walgreens, police say

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • September 9, 2018 3:14 pm

Augusta police say a bearded, white man in his late 20s or early 30s robbed the Walgreens Pharmacy on Memorial Circle Sunday morning.

Police continue to search for the man, who allegedly approached the pharmacy at 10:37 a.m., handed a written threat to the pharmacist and left on foot with narcotics, according to Deputy Chief Kevin Lully.

No weapon was displayed, and no one was harmed, Lully said.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to contact them at 626-2370.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.