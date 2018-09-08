Portland
September 08, 2018
Portland Latest News | Poll Questions | Maple Syrup | Bangor Elections | Beer and Goats
Portland

Westbrook police searching for missing 5-year-old boy

Courtesy of Westbrook Police Department
Courtesy of Westbrook Police Department
Garnett Cummings was last seen in Westbrook on Wednesday, September 5, at approximately 5:00 p.m.
By CBS 13

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook Police Department is investigating a report of a missing 5-year-old boy.

Garnett Cummings was last seen in Westbrook on Wednesday, September 5, at approximately 5:00 p.m.

The boy was accompanied by his father, Christopher Cummings, who has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, either.

Garnett is described as a black male, four feet tall, 70 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Westbrook Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Garnett and Christopher.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Westbrook Police Department.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like