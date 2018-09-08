Westbrook police searching for missing 5-year-old boy

Courtesy of Westbrook Police Department Courtesy of Westbrook Police Department

By CBS 13 • September 8, 2018 8:13 am

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook Police Department is investigating a report of a missing 5-year-old boy.

Garnett Cummings was last seen in Westbrook on Wednesday, September 5, at approximately 5:00 p.m.

The boy was accompanied by his father, Christopher Cummings, who has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, either.

Garnett is described as a black male, four feet tall, 70 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Westbrook Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Garnett and Christopher.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Westbrook Police Department.

