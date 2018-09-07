Former UMaine star assigned to practice squad for Detroit Lions

Duane Burleson | AP Duane Burleson | AP

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • September 7, 2018 11:20 am

Trevor Bates of Westbrook has been assigned to the practice squad of the NFL’s Detroit Lions.

The former University of Maine All-Colonial Athletic Association defensive end made the Detroit Lions’ 53-man roster as a backup linebacker last weekend before being cut on Monday.

The move was made to make room for former New England Patriots linebacker Marquis Flowers, who had been released. Lions first-year head coach Matt Patricia previously was New England’s defensive coordinator.

Each NFL team is allowed to have up to 10 players on its practice squad.

Bates played in all four preseason games for the Lions, registering nine tackles, including five solos. He also made four special-teams tackles.

On last weekend’s Lions depth chart, he was listed as the backup middle linebacker behind two-year pro Jarrad Davis.

Bates was a seventh-round draft pick (239th overall) of the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 and appeared in one game that season.

He spent last season on the practice squads of the New England Patriots and New York Giants before being released by the Giants in December. Bates signed with the Lions in May.

He played in 46 games at UMaine, registering 207 tackles, including 35 for loss. He had 19 sacks, three interceptions, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and nine pass breakups.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.