Teen with asthma worried about Kavanaugh and the environment

The Associated Press • September 7, 2018 5:48 pm

WASHINGTON — A teenager with asthma from Kennebunkport, Maine, is asking senators to reject Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, citing some past rulings that he says have harmed the environment.

Fifteen-year-old Hunter Lachance told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday that “clean air is a life-or-death issue for so many people like me.” He said Kavanaugh’s confirmation would mean “more air pollution, more asthma attacks and more premature deaths.”

Lachance, a sophomore at Kennebunk High School, cited a 2012 ruling that rejected an Environmental Protection Agency rule aimed at regulating air pollution that crosses state lines.

He said he was diagnosed with asthma at age 10, and noted that breathing during an asthma attack is like trying to breathe through a coffee stirrer.

