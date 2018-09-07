Maine news you need to know for Friday

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

–Yes, you read that right.

Turning Page Farm — a homestead, goat creamery and small-batch brewery in Monson — recently opened a beer garden right outside one of their goat pastures to make this magical combination possible.

Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays through the end of October, this low-key venue has already attracted locals and vacationers who are seeking a memorable drink.

–Bangor officials are considering whether to charge for parking at the Cross Insurance Center during some of the venue’s larger events — a decision that would add thousands of dollars in additional revenue to the city each year.

There are about 900 parking spaces in the lot behind the Main Street center, and another 200 VIP spots. Except for the $10 VIP parking spaces, parking during events is now free. If the city decides to charge for parking, the fee would be about $10 to $15, Cross Center General Manager Blake Henry said.

The idea, Henry said, is not to charge for parking every time people gather at the center for one of its 250 conventions, sporting events or concerts each year, but for the eight or nine “big-ticket events” that bring throngs of attendees.

–Earlier this summer, Georges Pond looked more like a vast, 350-acre bowl of pea soup than a freshwater lake.

But it wasn’t anything you would want to eat. The pronounced discoloration was a severe algae bloom in the lake, which is ringed by property owned by people who come each summer to enjoy the view and swim in the lake’s cool waters.

Such blooms in Georges Pond — and in dozens of other lakes throughout Maine — have alarmed abutting property owners who fear having reduced use of the pond. And the blooms appear to be getting worse, but property owners aren’t sure why.

–Caratunk, a town of 68 residents along the proposed hydropower corridor from Canada to Lewiston, retracted its earlier letter of support for the Central Maine Power and Hydro-Quebec project after residents grew concerned that promised tax benefits had been exaggerated.

Residents of at least one other town along the proposed route are rethinking their support for the project as it heads to regulatory agencies in Maine and Massachusetts for approval.

–Portland’s Time and Temperature Building is bound for the auction block.

The 14-story office tower that’s defined the skyline of Maine’s largest city for nearly a century will be placed on the auction block in October with the starting bid set at $2.75 million, according to a notice of offering from the real estate firms handling the transaction.

–If you’re one of the thousands of hunters hoping to win an any-deer permit this year, your wait is nearly over.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife will draw the names of 84,745 permit winners today.

We’ll have a story linking to those results as soon as the lottery is complete at bangordailynews.com.

–Hey Maine foodies, this weekend is for you. The New England Ribfest kicks off Friday at Bass Park in Bangor, and continues through Saturday. Also on Saturday is the first-ever Lewiston Auburn Poutine Feast-ival, featuring a variety of poutines, at the Franco Center in Lewiston. There’s also the Maine Wienerfest in Belfast on Sunday — but it celebrates dachshunds, not hot dogs.

Other offerings this weekend include Open Lighthouse Day, the Bangor Car Show, the Eastport Pirate Festival and more.

