South Portland man pleads guilty to role in Key Bank robbery

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • September 7, 2018 9:48 am

PORTLAND, Maine — A South Portland man pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to his part in the November 2017 robbery of a Key Bank branch in Portland.

Waddah Siedahmed, 23, faces up to five years in jail, a $250,000 fine and restitution, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said that on Nov. 17, 2017, Siedahmed and Ahmed Sadek, 23, of Virginia agreed to rob the Key Bank branch at the Northgate Shopping Center.

Special Agent Patrick M. Clancy of the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrote in an affidavit that Sadek entered the bank wearing a black sweatshirt, black gloves, black glasses, dark-colored jeans and what appeared to be a long, black wig. He allegedly pushed a female customer to the ground and held a gun at the back neck of a male customer, demanding money.

He allegedly left with $1,721, according to the release.

Following the robbery, Siedahmed received a share of the stolen money. He was arrested, with some of the stolen money, within hours of the robbery.

Siedahmed initially pleaded not guilty and with Sadek was scheduled for trial on Oct. 1. On Thursday, he changed his plea to guilty and was remanded to the U.S. Marshal Service, according to court documents.

He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

The case was investigated by the Portland Police Department and the FBI’s Southern Maine Gang Task Force.

