Portland
September 07, 2018
Portland Latest News | Poll Questions | Algae | Parking | Any-deer Permit
Portland

Maine Turnpike Authority approves plan to widen highway

Nick McCrea | BDN
Nick McCrea | BDN
Traffic on Interstate 95 in Maine. The Maine Turnpike Authority has approved a $120 million plan to widen the highway in the Portland area and replace three bridges.
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Turnpike Authority has approved a $120 million plan to widen a highway in the Portland area and replace three bridges.

The Portland Press Herald reports the authority’s board of directors approved the plan Thursday. Executive Director Peter Mills say the project includes 5 miles of widening in each direction of the Turnpike from Scarborough to Portland, redesigning the Exit 45 interchange in South Portland and bridge replacements.

HNTB Corp. traffic engineer Paul Godfrey says increasing highway traffic has made the lane project more urgent. Godfrey estimates that the section of highway will experience “stop-and-go” traffic at peak commute times by 2025.

The project will be funded through a $173 million capital improvement bond.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Greater Portland.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like