Crash bottlenecks traffic on Interstate 295 in Richmond

Maine State Police | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • September 7, 2018 9:11 am

A crash on Interstate 295 in Richmond has closed one northbound lane, and state police expect traffic delays to continue for some time.

Photos from the Maine State Police appear to show the crash involved at least two vehicles, one towing a camper.

Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said injuries appeared to be minor.

No additional information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

