Portland
September 07, 2018
Crash bottlenecks traffic on Interstate 295 in Richmond

Maine State Police | BDN
Interstate 295 in Richmond was down to one lane northbound at 9 a.m. Friday following a crash involving at least two vehicles. No additional information was immediately available from Maine State Police.
By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff

A crash on Interstate 295 in Richmond has closed one northbound lane, and state police expect traffic delays to continue for some time.

Photos from the Maine State Police appear to show the crash involved at least two vehicles, one towing a camper.

Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said injuries appeared to be minor.

No additional information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Comments

