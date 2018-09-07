Portland
277-foot-long super yacht docks in Portland Harbor

SuperYachts.com | BDN
The M5 measures about 277-feet-long and has a mast extending 54 feet.
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — The largest single-mast sailing yacht ever built is now docked in Portland, towering over the other boats.

The M5 measures about 277-feet-long and has a mast extending 54 feet. The Portland Press Herald reports the massive watercraft arrived Monday from Newport, Rhode Island.

“Maine Boats, Homes and Harbors” Publisher John Hanson says the people who own yachts like the M5 “have large egos and it takes a very large yacht to carry them.”

The M5 was originally commissioned by Avis CEO Joseph Vittoria.

The vessel has a master bedroom suite on its main deck and six cabins that sleep up to 12 people. Running the boat requires a crew of more than a dozen.

