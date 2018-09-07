Fire marshals investigate fatal fire in Maine duplex

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

The Associated Press • September 7, 2018 11:49 am

Police in Maine say a fire that torched part of a duplex in Skowhegan killed a man.

The Morning Sentinel reports investigators are still working to determine how the fire started on Friday. The state fire marshal’s office says one side of the duplex was destroyed while the other was not badly burned.

Police have not yet identified the man who died in the fire. Fire crews from around the area responded to the fire in the early morning hours of Friday.

